LAHORE, MAY 18 (DNA) – Pakistan decided to partially restore train services and allowed 15 trains to resume services from May 20 onwards.

Khyber Mail, Awam Express, Jaffar Express, Tezgam, Greenline, Pakistan Express, Mehar Express, Subak Raftaar, Islamabad Express, Pak Business Karakoram, Shah Hussain Express, Millat Express, Allama Iqbal Express and Sukkur Express have been given the permission to run, Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said in a press conference on Monday.

He said that the approval has been given by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Railways authorities will ensure that the coronavirus SOPs are being allowed. Passengers will be required to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and purchase tickets online, Rasheed said. “Passengers must ensure that they reach an hour before the train leaves to avoid any confusion.”

There will be no restriction on the age of the passengers, he added. Rasheed requested people to not come to the railway stations to drop their relatives.

More than 7,000 policemen have been deployed to ensure the implementation of the SOPs.

“We will review the situation and if everything goes well then we will restore all train services from June 1,” he announced.=DNA

