RCCI urges Punjab Govt to resolve flour mills issues

| May 18, 2020
RAWALPINDI, MAY 18 (DNA) – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has demanded of the Punjab Government that the issues of Flour Mills Association be resolved immediately.

The strike will lead to severe shortage of flour. RCCI President Saboor Malik, in a statement said that in the event of a lockdown situation, the unavailability of flour will only aggravate the problem for the masses. The government must realize the gravity of the situation.

He said that other sectors are also linked with flour. Shortage will lead to a storm of inflation. RCCI President further added that the barriers faced by the flour mills regarding procurement and stock of wheat should be removed.

He said that philanthropists were distributing rations to the deserving people across the country and the strike and flour shortage would also affect relief work.=DNA

