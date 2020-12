Indian farmers have right to stage peaceful protests: UN

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 05 (DNA): The United Nations has said that the

Indian farmers have the right to peaceful protest and that the

authorities should allow them to demonstrate.

“People have a right to demonstrate peacefully, and authorities need to

let them do so,” UN Secretary-General’s Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said

in response to a question about the growing demonstrations around New

Delhi by farmers protesting against the new legislation sponsored by the

right-wing government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that they said

would curb their earnings and benefit big corporations.

According to media reports, tens of thousands of Indian farmers have

been camped for over a week on highways leading into New Delhi,

demanding the rollback of new laws that will change the way they have

sold crops for decades at government-regulated agricultural markets, to

pave the way for free market trade.

After being refused permission to hold their protest in the heart of the

capital, farmers have parked their tractors and trucks stacked with food

rations, mattresses and blankets behind heavily barricaded highways

guarded by police. They are spending the cold winter nights inside their

trucks or in the open – fully prepared for a prolonged standoff with the

government.

In New York, hundreds of American-Sikhs staged a protest demonstration

near the Indian consulate on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the General Counsel of the United States -based Sikhs for

Justice (SfJ), Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, said in a statement that the New

York rally was the start of a series of pro-farmer and pro-independence

rallies outside Indian missions across North America and Europe.

The group has already announced one million US dollars in aid for

Punjabi farmers who suffered injuries or damage to their vehicles in

clashes with police as they marched into New Delhi to protest against

new farm laws.

SfJ said it would open 24 -hour call centers in the United States ,

Canada, UK, France and Germany to take online applications from farmers

of Punjab and Haryana to reimburse them for their losses and also to

register votes for the “Khalistan Referendum” that it would plan to hold

in August. DNA

