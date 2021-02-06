Malaysian umbrella NGO MAPIM expresses solidarity with Kashmiri brethren

ISLAMABAD, Feb 06 (DNA): The Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic

Organization (MAPIM) and Pakistani Friends of Kashmir Saturday gifted

blankets for their Kashmiri brethren as an expression of solidarity on

the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

A simple ceremony was held at Kashmir House where the President of AJK,

Sardar Masood Khan received the blankets, handed over to him by the

former High Commissioner for Pakistan to Malaysia, Mr. Mohammad Nafees

Zakaria, on behalf of MAPIM and other Pakistani donors. The aid is

particularly meant for the refugees from Indian Illegally occupied Jammu

and Kashmir (IIOJK).

On the occasion, the President AJK, Sardar Masood, expressed his

profound thanks to MAPIM’s President Haji Mohd Azmi, Malaysian people

and Pakistani Friends of Kashmir for their moral and humanitarian

support to the Kashmiris. Mohd Azmi, he said, was a statesman of

international standing who was had also planned to establish direct

relations between Malaysia and Azad Kashmir. This plan would again pick

up momentum after the Covid pandemic, he said.

Masood Khan appreciated Malaysia’s consistent and valuable support to

the Kashmiris, both at the level of Malaysian leadership and its people.

He also expressed his profound gratitude to Mr. Mohammad Nafees Zakaria

for his efforts in bringing Malaysia and Pakistan closer. He recognized

the Ambassador’s strong and steadfast efforts to advocate and plead the

case of Kashmir during his various diplomatic assignments around the

globe.

Earlier this month, MAPIM had presented a cheque of RM 50,000, as a

gesture of solidarity and humanitarian assistance to the Kashmiris in

Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), at a ceremony

attended by the incumbent High Commissioner for Pakistan to Malaysia,

H.E. Amna Baloch as Chief Guest.

In its efforts to muster broader support for the Kashmir cause, MAPIM

has established its Friends of Kashmir Youth Forum and ASEAN Friends of

Kashmir.

While the plight of Kashmiris spans over seven decades, the Indian

military siege of Kashmiris since 5th August 2019, has raised deep

concern among the Muslim countries over the perpetual genocide of

Kashmiri Muslims that has been taking place to primarily change the

demography in IIOJK.

The communication blockade and reports of arbitrary detentions,

extra-judicial killings, enforced disappearances, sexual harassment,

inhuman treatment and destruction of the properties of Kashmiri Muslims

in IIOJK have prompted UN Rapporteurs to warn the Indian government and

stop atrocities committed by the India occupation forces with impunity

against defenceless Kashmiris.

