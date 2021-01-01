4th monthly Revenue Public Service Katchri held at DC office

M Ishfaq Mughal

Faisalabad, JAN 1 /DNA/ – On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, the 4th monthly Revenue Public Service Katchri was held at DC office. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali listen the public complaints regarding revenue matters and directed the revenue officers for speedy solution of the applicants. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fazal Rabi Cheema, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Khurram Pervaiz, Assistant Commissioners Sadar and City Umar Maqbool, Ayub Bukhari, Revenue Department officials, Assistant Director Land Record City and the Sadar, Tehsildar, Niab Tehsildar and Patwaris were also present.

During the Katchri Deputy Commissioner directed to suspend patwari Mazhar Shah of Halwa 224 and showcause notice was given to the Patwari Tariq Gujjar of Halqa 214 of city area for non compliance of public complaints. DC said that the delay in the matters of public would not tolerated and responsible revenue officer and staff would accountable. He said that Revenue Katchries are being hold on every first working day of month and problems are being solved on the spot. He said that the Department of Revenue was at the forefront of public service and holding Revenue Public Service Courts would not only solve the problems of the people but also increase their confidence. Deputy Commissioner said that the problems of the people’s under one roof are being addressed by listening to the problems related to the revenue department.

He said that speedy solution of issues and grievances related to the revenue department including issuance of domicile, farad, registary, income certificate and other revenue matters are being solved on spot. He said that officers of the revenue department including Assistant commissioners and staff of land record center were also directed to ensure attendance in the court. Citizens can approach the concerned Tehsil Office on the first of every month for resolving revenue related issues. He also went to the applicants and took feedback to them about solution of their complaints.