SSP Punjab Highway patrol released annum 2020 performance report

M Ishfaq Mughal Faisalabad, JAN 1 /DNA/ – SSP Punjab Highway patrol, Region Faisalabad Chaudhary Farooq Ahmad Hundal released annum 2020 performance report. While talking to media, SSP told that due to vigilant patrolling, road crime has receded to lowest figures. As per detail, total 4303 cases were registered under different sections and 4519 accused were arrested.

SSP further told that in the year 2020, the massive recovery of weapons were done on highways. As many as 54 Kalashnikovs,13 Rifle 223 Bore, 3 Rifles 222 Bore, 7 Rifles 244 Bore, 5 Rifles 7 MM, 3 Rifles 8MM, 20 Rifles 12 Bore, 19 Repeaters 12 Bore, 5 Pump action 12 Bore,6 carbine 12 Bore, 179 pistols 30 Bore,16 Pistols 9 MM, with 5001 bullets and 427 cartridges were recovered. Furthermore, total 3612 liter liquor, 33 KG Cannabis and 2 KG 49 Gram Heroin was recovered. As many as 531 proclaimed offenders and 31 court absconders were arrested.

Moreover, the patrolling teams dealt 152 accidents and extended medical help to 320 commuters. SSP further added that 1340 KG dead and unwholesome meat was recovered. In order to contain the snatching and theft of automobiles, comprehensive plan was carried out to recover stolen and snatched vehicles. 1 stolen car, 8 snatched M/Cycles, 3 stolen M/Cycles, 7 stolen Buffalos, 1 stolen cow, 3 Mobile phone, 1 stolen engine, cash worth Rs 100,000/- and 3 Batteries worth Rs. 30,600 were recovered by Punjab highway patrol in the year 2020.

As many as 1211 cases were registered against reckless drivers U/S 279 PPC. Moreover, 63 lost children were found and reunited with their relatives. Help rendering were extended to 22950 commuters. As many as 313 encroachments were removed for free flow of traffic. Motorcycle is widely used during robbery/Dacoity, in order to prevent road robbery, total 5049 Motorcycles, 1 car and 1 Pickup were impounded U/S 134 PO, 115 MVO and 550 Cr.P.C.

He added that the signboards and information regarding Helpline 1124 is being displayed in all beat areas to help commuters in distress. SSP Punjab highway patrol reiterated at the conclusion of talk that the efforts of Punjab highway Patrol for the safety of road users are commendable. The ratio of crime and traffic accidents has considerably reduced. Citizens feel comfortable and secure while travelling on highways.