PDM leaders, Maryam Nawaz reach Larkana

By Nazir Siyal

KARACHI/LARKANA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) invited top leaders of the PDM among PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has been reached to attend 13th death anniversary of the assassinated chairperson and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto here in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto today.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Chief Minister Sindh and other senior party leaders and Ministers received PDM leaders among PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and others were reached to participate in the rally on Sunday, December 27th at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto and Naudero Larkana.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro told that the arrangements have been finalized to observe 13th death anniversary of their leader Shaheed Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto.

The caravans hundred and thousands of numbers of Buses, vans, cars from four corners were reached Garhi Khuda Bux evening for anniversary of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and large number of camps were installed at different locations to welcome participants around main entries and Chowks/roads of Naudero, Garhi Khuda Bux and Larkana.

PPP leaders told that due to covid pandemic standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be followed at the public meeting and the anniversary activities and Mushaira also will be started afternoon 1.00 pm on December 27, 2020 Sunday.

On the occasion, number of senior police officers by special security and traffic arrangements made with over 8000 thousand police personnel, including traffic police, women police, special rapid response police commandos and Rangers have been deployed to ensure law and order at the event location.

While, an aerial surveillance at the surroundings of Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto and Naudero ensured, live monitoring of the activities ensured with CCTV cameras at public meeting as well Bhutto House Naudero. In this connection, around 60 walk-through gates have been established at the routes to Garhi Khuda Bux and Naudero, while squad with bomb detectors, scanning machines, jammers, snapper’s dogs at the surveillance places.