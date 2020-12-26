Dense fog blankets parts of Punjab, disrupts road, air traffic
LAHORE, Dec 26 – Dense fog has blanketed several cities of Punjab
including Lahore badly disrupting the air and road traffic and
paralysing routine life.
According to details, the visibility has dropped to zero on main roads
across the province and the Lahore-Sialkot motorway has been closed for
all traffic, while the flight operation at the Allama Iqbal
International Airport has also got affected due to severe weather
condition.
The Motorway police have advised the drivers to switch on fog lights
while driving at very slow speed as the visibility was dropped to zero
due to dense fog. The Motorway police have also requested the people to
stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling.
The meteorological department has forecast rain in Lahore, Islamabad and
Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir in the next 24
hours.
