Dense fog blankets parts of Punjab, disrupts road, air traffic

LAHORE, Dec 26 – Dense fog has blanketed several cities of Punjab

including Lahore badly disrupting the air and road traffic and

paralysing routine life.

According to details, the visibility has dropped to zero on main roads

across the province and the Lahore-Sialkot motorway has been closed for

all traffic, while the flight operation at the Allama Iqbal

International Airport has also got affected due to severe weather

condition.

The Motorway police have advised the drivers to switch on fog lights

while driving at very slow speed as the visibility was dropped to zero

due to dense fog. The Motorway police have also requested the people to

stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling.

The meteorological department has forecast rain in Lahore, Islamabad and

Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir in the next 24

hours.

