Cold spell in Karachi from Monday to break record of lowest temperature: Met office

KARACHI, Dec 26 – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on

Saturday predicted a new spell of cold weather in Karachi from Monday,

which could break the seven-year-record of lowest temperature in the

city.

According to the Met Office, a new system of rainfall has entered North

Balochistan areas which will lead to rain and snowfall in these areas

from Monday. “Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat and Barkhan areas will witness

downpour while snowfall will also be recorded in mountainous regions,”

the PMD said.

The chilling Quetta winds will move towards Karachi from Monday,

breaking a seven-year-old record of the lowest temperature in the city.

“These winds will continue to hit Karachi until Wednesday, lowering the

city’s temperature to a single digit,” it said.

The PMD said that the city could witness gusty winds of upto 40

kilometers per hour. It said that currently, the winds from South West

are blowing into the city at 11 kilometers per hour with minimum

temperature at 20 C and maximum at 27 C.

Meanwhile, temperatures in Gilgit Baltistan and other mountainous

regions in the country have already been lowered below the freezing

point. Skardu recorded a temperature of -9, Astur -8, Parachinar -5,

Kalam -5.

The GB and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) regions will continue to witness rain

and snowfall for the next couple of days.

