Cold spell in Karachi from Monday to break record of lowest temperature: Met office
KARACHI, Dec 26 – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on
Saturday predicted a new spell of cold weather in Karachi from Monday,
which could break the seven-year-record of lowest temperature in the
city.
According to the Met Office, a new system of rainfall has entered North
Balochistan areas which will lead to rain and snowfall in these areas
from Monday. “Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat and Barkhan areas will witness
downpour while snowfall will also be recorded in mountainous regions,”
the PMD said.
The chilling Quetta winds will move towards Karachi from Monday,
breaking a seven-year-old record of the lowest temperature in the city.
“These winds will continue to hit Karachi until Wednesday, lowering the
city’s temperature to a single digit,” it said.
The PMD said that the city could witness gusty winds of upto 40
kilometers per hour. It said that currently, the winds from South West
are blowing into the city at 11 kilometers per hour with minimum
temperature at 20 C and maximum at 27 C.
Meanwhile, temperatures in Gilgit Baltistan and other mountainous
regions in the country have already been lowered below the freezing
point. Skardu recorded a temperature of -9, Astur -8, Parachinar -5,
Kalam -5.
The GB and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) regions will continue to witness rain
and snowfall for the next couple of days.
========
Related News
Pakistanis to pay extra for selling newly bought cars
The government has imposed a withholding tax on new vehicles that are sold within threeRead More
Cold spell in Karachi from Monday to break record of lowest temperature: Met office
KARACHI, Dec 26 – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday predicted a new spell ofRead More
Comments are Closed