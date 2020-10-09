RCCI observes world egg day

DNA

RAWALPINDI — The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has organized an awareness seminar in connection with World Egg day at Chamber House Rawalpindi here on Friday.

Dr. Hassan Sarosh, former Chairman Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) who was chief guest on the occasion in his address said that the poultry industry was playing a crucial role in ensuring food security in the country and emphasized that use of poultry products should be further promoted in order to end the problem of stunted growth in growing children. More awareness and information must be spread among the masses with respect to the nutritional value of eggs and its importance for human health, he added.

Earlier, addressing the seminar RCCI President Nasir Mirza said that concrete steps must be taken to promote and uplift the Poultry sector as it contributes 40% of the total meat consumption.

The poultry sector generates employment and provides a source of income to more than 1.5 million people of Pakistan directly & indirectly, he added.

To promote poultry sector being a vital segment of Livestock the Government must reduce taxes in revision of import duties, additional import taxes, and sales tax on poultry feed ingredients, plant and machinery etc, he demanded.

Nasir Mirza, while referring to recent nutrition survey results from the World Bank said that Pakistan is included in countries where severe stunting (44%) in young children is found and is at alarming level and increased consumption of eggs can help overcome this issue.

The participants were informed that the Pakistan’s poultry industry is producing more than 17,500 million table eggs per annum against per capita consumption of 88 eggs annually. The developed countries consume 300 eggs per capita per annum.

A large number of members, representatives from PPA, Academia and civil society attended the session.

Later, the chief guest distributed certificates among the winners of the cooking competition in connection with World Egg Day.