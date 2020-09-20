APC address exposed ‘healthy’ Nawaz Sharif, says Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that that there was nothing new in the address of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif during all parties conference (APC) as he had made similar speeches in his ‘Mujhe Kyun Nikala’ rhetoric during 2018 election campaign.

“Nawaz Sharif should be asked over his narrative against national institutions,” he said and demanded of the institutions to take notice of his remarks.

He said that his speech today depicted opposition to FATF bill and campaign against state institutions. “It should be probed as to whose narrative he is following,” he said.

Shibli Faraz said that Nawaz Sharif claimed that polls were managed but before making such statements he should remember that he remained prime minister for three times while Imran Khan has been elected premier for the first time.

“All is fine for them during their tenures but democracy is suddenly endangered when they assume a role in opposition,” the minister said.

He said that Nawaz Sharif looked healthy and fine during his virtual address during the all parties conference (APC) and had mocked the judicial system after the court allowed him to go abroad for treatment.

“Instead of asking money trail of others, Nawaz should appear before courts,” the information minister said and further demanded him to sell out his billions of rupees properties and return to Pakistan if he wants to serve the countrymen.

He said that Imran Khan provided his 40-year-old money trail and the court declared him honest and righteous.

Responding to criticism against NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, Shibli Faraz said that he was appointed after consultation between PML-N and PPP and they even did not bother to change the chairman or laws pertaining to accountability watchdog during their tenures.

They started to raise hue and cry when corruption cases emerged against them, he said adding that their struggle was only aimed at concealing their corrupt practices.

Shibli Faraz said that the prime minister allowed to broadcast Nawaz Sharif’s address and had exposed the PML-N leader himself. “We believe in independence of media, that even criticized the incumbent government,” he said.

He said that Nawaz’s speech had once again proved that he played his illness as a trick to leave the country.