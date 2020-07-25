Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

AIR CHIEF WITNESSES OPERATIONAL EXERCISE AT PAF BASE QADRI

| July 25, 2020
00

DNA

SKARDU, JUL 25  – Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force visited PAF Base, Qadri at Skardu in Gilgit-Baltistan province today. The Air Chief witnessed various operational activities at the base including rapid deployment of fighter aircraft and combat support elements. He was also briefed on the ongoing infrastructure development works at the base. The Air Chief appreciated operational preparedness of the base personnel and expressed his satisfaction over the pace of developmental works.

Addressing base personnel, the Air Chief stated that PAF is fully cognizant of the geo-strategic developments in the region. He said that the aggressive military procurements by the enemy are not going unnoticed and necessary measures are in place to ensure the balance of military power in conventional domain as well. The Air Chief assured the nation that PAF alongside its sister services is ever ready to give a befitting response to any misadventure by the adversary. Expressing concern over the Indian state terrorism and atrocities of its armed forces in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K), the Air Chief stated that Pakistani nation unequivocally supports the freedom struggle of Kashmiris and reiterated the need for expeditious resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the United Nations’ resolutions.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

00

Pakistan having ample opportunity get share of cotton in Chinese market

DNA BEIJING, July 25  Although the international textile and apparel market remained weak in theRead More

00

AIR CHIEF WITNESSES OPERATIONAL EXERCISE AT PAF BASE QADRI

DNA SKARDU, JUL 25  – Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the AirRead More

  • Afridi urges world to take note of Kashmiri women activists incarcerated by India

  • AJK President hails performance of state Ombudsman

  • CAA allows Omani airline to operate repatriation flights

  • Shifa Int’l Hospital launches plantation drive

  • Eighteen collaborates with WWF for tree plantation

  • FPCCI organizes webinar on “Impact of BREXIT on Trade and Economy of Pakistan”

  • Pak desires further enhance defence collaboration with Italy: Minister

  • Korea extends additional assistance for Pakistan to fight against Coronavirus

    • Comments are Closed