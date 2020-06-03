Strict lockdown if SOPs not followed: Shibli

MAHNOOR ANSAR

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Shibli Faraz has appealed to the people to strictly follow the standard operating procedures in the face of rising cases of Coronavirus otherwise the government will be compelled to again enforce the lockdown.

He was addressing a news conference along with Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib in Islamabad.

The Information Minister regretted that the people did not follow the precautionary measures in the wake of easing of restrictions. He said the restrictions were eased to provide livelihood opportunties to the weaker segments of the society. To provide succour to the disadvantaged segments of the society, the government also launched Ehsaas Program and other initiatives.

Shibli Faraz said the government is pursuing a very well organized and coordinated strategy to curb the spread of the contagion. This is the reason the corona cases are less to our estimates.

The Information Minister said all the relevant departments are working in close coordination to address the issue of locusts. He said a well thought out strategy just like Covid-19 is being followed to make the fight against the crop munching pests successful.

Alluding to the political situation in the country, the Information Minister dispelled the impression of victimization of the political opponents. He made it clear that the accountability process will go ahead. He said future belongs only to those parties who believe in the service of the public.

Shibli Faraz said action will be taken against the mafias who held the country’s economy hostage for their own vested interests.

Farrukh Habib, in his remarks, said Prime Minister Imran Khan has exposed the mafia and the money plundered by the corrupt elements will be recovered and spent on the poor people.