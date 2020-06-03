RCCI delegation calls on Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue

RAWALPINDI, JUNE 3 (DNA) – A delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) called on Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Zulfiqar Hussain Khan.

Talking to the delegation, Chief Commissioner Zulfiqar Hussain said that FBR was introducing more facilities to the business community in tax collection and FBR acknowledged their important role in tax collection. Reforms are being introduced to increase business activity.

The Alternate Dispute resolution Committee (ADRC) mechanism is being activated. He assured the delegation that all matters would be taken forward with amicably.

The Chief Commissioner appreciated the budget proposals being prepared by RCCI on Sales Tax, Income Tax, Audit, SROs and other taxes and assured that these proposals would be taken into consideration in the budget formulation.

Earlier, Chamber President Saboor Malik said that business activities have been severely affected due to the lockdown and Corona epidemic. All receipts should be deferred. The FBR and the business community can only improve tax collection by fostering a partnership.

He congratulated the commissioner on assuming office and hoped that his office would do its utmost to resolve business community issues related to tax matters. Group Leader Sohail Altaf and former President Malik Shahid Saleem were present in the delegation.=DNA

