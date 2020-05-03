Ramadan Kitchen provides cooked food over 200 poor families

DNA

ISLAMABAD, May 03: The Ramadan open Kitchen of Muslim Hands Pakistan is fully active to provide high genic cooked food over 200 poor and deserving families daily in the surrounding of federal capital Islamabad.

In the middle and poor population of the city, where the Muslim Hands Pakistan is active in relief work, groups of young people also seek self-respect by finding white-clad families. Engaged in helping people with care, said Muslim Hands country director Syed Zia ul Noor.

He said that during ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Muslim Hands also provided safety equipment’s, sanitizers, N95 masks and other items to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as well as distribution of rations to 10,000 families

Now we are distributing cooked meals on daily basis at the door steps over 200 200 poor and needy families through Muslim Hand Ramadan Open Kitchen, adding that we are also starting Ramadan Open Kitchen in other cities of country during Ramadan to support needy persons for good cause.

“Once food are cooked our volunteers packed them and reached out to people affected by the lockdown during Ramadan and provided them food”, Zia ul Noor said.

He said that several other welfare organizations, individuals and businessmen are pitching in to help the citizens and government through various initiatives with the hope that humanity would survive these dreadful times of coronavirus.

“Muslim Hands will continue to provide food support to such families and to help them have a reliable supply of meals in the absence of employment opportunities”, Zia ul Noor told.

“The needy families are facing their worst times. They are worried about their own sustenance for the next 20 days or so in Ramadan. But we are doing our best to support them for humanity”, he concluded.