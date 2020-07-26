Huawei, Rain partner to launch first standalone 5G Network

DNA

Islamabad 26 July : Rain, South Africa’s data-only mobile network launched its first Standalone 5G (SA 5G) network in the country. Powered by Huawei, this is the first commercial standalone 5G network in Africa.

rain’s Standalone 5G is currently available in Cape Town covering areas including Sea Point in Cape Town, Claremont, Goodwood, Bellville, Durbanville, and Cape Town City Centre.

The newly released SA 5G network are built on rain’s own sites. This allows rain to significantly enhance its fixed wireless broadband (FWA) service experience in the covered areas.

tandalone 5G will further improve 5G network performance with increased the uplink rate, lower latency, and improved reliability, ushering in high-end cloud VR and cloud gaming services, more diversified enterprise and home broadband services, ” said rain Chief Marketing Officer Khaya Dlanga.

As the ultimate form of 5G networks, SA 5G supports advanced network-slicing functions and mobile edge computing(MEC), allows for rain to explore new ideas and customized services based on ultra-low latency and much higher capacity with SA 5G, realized by Huawei’s Converged Core Solution and Massive MIMO technologies.

“SA 5G will demonstrate how 5G is powerful in realizing South Africa’s 4IR future. Powered by Huawei’s world’s leading 5G solutions, our SA 5G will enable the industries ‘digital transformation in the future, such as smart healthcare, smart ports, smart mining and smart manufacturing in South Africa. We will work with the trustworthy strategic partner to further expand our 5G networks and bring the best service and experience to our customers,” Khaya added. DNA

