World needs to hold India’s Hindutva regime accountable for Kashmiris genocide: Shehryar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (DNA): Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on

Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi has urged the world community to break its

silence and help people Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a media interview in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day on

February 5, he said the occupied territory is brewing with anger and may

erupt anytime due to uninterrupted and prolonged atrocities being

committed on the Kashmiris by fascist Indian regime under Prime Minister

Narendra Modi.

Shehryar Afridi categorically said if the world doesn’t intervene now,

Kashmir will explode and lives of over eight million Kashmiris will be

at the mercy of brutal occupational Indian forces who have conducted

numerous massacres, mass rapes and destroyed properties of the

Kashmiris.

Chairman Kashmir Committee said the Indian regime should be tried for

criminally misleading World opinion as EU Disinfo Lab has fully exposed

a network of fake media and NGOs created by India.

He said all political parties had representation in Kashmir Committee

and the Committee is raising the Kashmir issue with a single voice.

Afridi said Pakistan will never compromise on its two major security

issues i.e nuclear program and Kashmir policy.

He advised youth of the country to work as bloggers, vloggers and social

media activists and help counter fake propaganda by fake Indian social

media sites.

Shehryar Afridi said the world needs to hold India’s Hindutva regime

accountable for genocide of Kashmiris.

