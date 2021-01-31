World needs to hold India’s Hindutva regime accountable for Kashmiris genocide: Shehryar
ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (DNA): Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on
Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi has urged the world community to break its
silence and help people Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
In a media interview in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day on
February 5, he said the occupied territory is brewing with anger and may
erupt anytime due to uninterrupted and prolonged atrocities being
committed on the Kashmiris by fascist Indian regime under Prime Minister
Narendra Modi.
Shehryar Afridi categorically said if the world doesn’t intervene now,
Kashmir will explode and lives of over eight million Kashmiris will be
at the mercy of brutal occupational Indian forces who have conducted
numerous massacres, mass rapes and destroyed properties of the
Kashmiris.
Chairman Kashmir Committee said the Indian regime should be tried for
criminally misleading World opinion as EU Disinfo Lab has fully exposed
a network of fake media and NGOs created by India.
He said all political parties had representation in Kashmir Committee
and the Committee is raising the Kashmir issue with a single voice.
Afridi said Pakistan will never compromise on its two major security
issues i.e nuclear program and Kashmir policy.
He advised youth of the country to work as bloggers, vloggers and social
media activists and help counter fake propaganda by fake Indian social
media sites.
Shehryar Afridi said the world needs to hold India’s Hindutva regime
accountable for genocide of Kashmiris.
