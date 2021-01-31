Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Petrol Price In Pakistan Goes Up By Rs2.70 For February

| January 31, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The government on Sunday announced that the price of petrol for February will go up by Rs2.70 per litre. According to a notification by the Prime Minister Office, light diesel oil will also see a rise in price by Rs3 per litre, while high speed diesel will cost dearer by Rs2.88 per litre.

The new prices will take effect at midnight and as has become recent practice, may undergo revision before February 15.

A similar revision was done on January 15 for the remaining two weeks of the month.

Two days ago, citing sources in the petroleum division, reported that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sent a summary of the prices of petroleum products in which it has proposed an increase of Rs12 per litre for petrol and Rs10 per litre for diesel.

