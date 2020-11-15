Shibli Faraz greets Gilgit Baltistan people on peaceful polling process

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (DNA): Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz

on Sunday congratulated the people of Gilgit Baltistan on the peaceful

process of polling in the region for the Legislative Assembly.

It is pertinent to mention here that the voting process for the 23

Legislative Assembly seats of the Gilgit Baltistan was completed on

Sunday and results have started pouring in.

A three-pronged contest between the PTI, People’s Party, and PML-N is

expected as the opinion polls suggesting PTI ahead in the contest.

Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI),

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) are among the parties participating in

the polls.

“Huge participation from the masses in the transparent polling process

was evident from the television broadcast,” he said in a message on

Twitter. He added that the masses ruined the opposition’s narrative of

rigging in the elections due to the transparent polling process.

He said that the top priority of the government was to hold peaceful and

transparent polls and no untoward incident was reported during the

polling process today.

“The people of the Gilgit Baltistan had already witnessed the

performance of these two parties[PPP and PML-N],” he said.

He lamented opposition for following ‘ideological politics’ as per their

political needs and said that in case of a victory in the GB polls they

would have termed it a referendum against the incumbent government.

“Now if PTI wins then it would become evident that people did not accept

their narrative against the incumbent government,” he said adding that

their win would prove the confidence shown by the GB people on the

leadership of the PTI. DNA

