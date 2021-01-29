Watch: Test debutant Nauman Ali makes history with 5-wicket haul against South Africa

KARACHI : Victory has almost been secured for the green shirts courtesy Pakistan’s lethal spin attack comprising Yasir Shah and Test debutant Nauman Ali.

Nauman, who was picked for the first Test match against South Africa after performing in First-Class cricket and other Pakistani domestic tournaments, has managed to skittle the South African batting side.

On his Test debut, Nauman has taken an impressive seven wickets. However, his spin magic in the second innings has almost sealed the match for Pakistan.

The impressive feat makes Nauman the first Pakistani left-arm spinner to take five wickets on debut and the 12th Pakistani to take a 5-wicket Test haul on Test debut.

The 34-year-old from Sanghar has played 79 First-Class matches and managed to take 289 scalps.

Yasir Shah also deserves a mention for taking the important wickets of Elgar, Rassie Van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock.

After dismissing South Africa for 245 runs in their second innings, Pakistan need only 88 runs to win the first Test in Karachi.