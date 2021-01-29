3rd Round of Pak-Kenya Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC)

Islamabad, 28 January 2021 : Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Principal Secretary of Kenyan Foreign Ministry Ambassador Kamau Macharia held the 3rd Round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) through video-conference.

The consultations covered entire spectrum of bilateral relations, mutual cooperation in the multilateral fora, and issues of peace & security in the respective regions.

The Foreign Secretary highlighted Prime Minister’s vision to forge multifaceted cooperation with the African Continent, as part of the “Engage Africa” initiative. He noted that, in this context, Pakistan was working simultaneously to enhance its diplomatic footprint in Africa and deepen economic engagement with African partners.

Noting Pakistan’s historic linkages with Kenya and the cordiality of bilateral political relations, the Foreign Secretary stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in the fields of trade, investments, air connectivity and ports linkages, security and defence, and education and training.

In the multilateral arena, the Foreign Secretary extended felicitations to Kenya on its assumption of non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council. Views were exchanged on the wide range of issues of common interest on the multilateral agenda – from peace and security to sustainable development to climate change.

The Foreign Secretary also highlighted Pakistan’s positive contributions to the Afghan peace process as well as the serious situation in IIOJK. Issues relating to regional connectivity were also discussed, with Pakistan side underlining CPEC’s significance as a transformational project.

Pakistan is Kenya’s top trading partner. The two sides have mechanisms for regular interface on the political, official, parliamentary, and business-to-business planes. It was agreed that high-level exchanges will be enhanced and bilateral cooperation expanded through specific initiatives.