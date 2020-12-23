Watch: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq start bat gripping training

Napier : Injured Pakistan captain Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq have started light practice after 10 days of their respective injuries.

As both players are recovering from a thumb injury, they begin with a basic bat gripping training at McLean Park in Napier during yesterday’s match between Pakistan and New Zealand.

The medical panel of the national cricket team is continuously reviewing them and is satisfied with the recovery process.

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq was hopeful that Babar will regain full match fitness ahead of the second New Zealand Test in Christchurch.

“Babar did practice with Tennis ball today and recovering well from his injury, needs seven to eight more days to fully recover. Hopefully, he will be ready for second Test,” Misbah said in the press conference after the third T20I.

It must be noted that Babar was not part of the T20I squad and is also ruled out of the first Test against Kiwis. In his absence, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan will lead the side.