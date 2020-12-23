Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Watch: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq start bat gripping training

| December 23, 2020
Babar-Azam-Imam-ul-Haq

Napier : Injured Pakistan captain Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq have started light practice after 10 days of their respective injuries.

As both players are recovering from a thumb injury, they begin with a basic bat gripping training at McLean Park in Napier during yesterday’s match between Pakistan and New Zealand.

The medical panel of the national cricket team is continuously reviewing them and is satisfied with the recovery process.

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq was hopeful that Babar will regain full match fitness ahead of the second New Zealand Test in Christchurch.

“Babar did practice with Tennis ball today and recovering well from his injury, needs seven to eight more days to fully recover. Hopefully, he will be ready for second Test,” Misbah said in the press conference after the third T20I.

It must be noted that Babar was not part of the T20I squad and is also ruled out of the first Test against Kiwis. In his absence, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan will lead the side.

SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Babar-Azam-Imam-ul-Haq

Watch: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq start bat gripping training

Napier : Injured Pakistan captain Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq have started light practice afterRead More

579343_69965948

Pakistan avoid series whitewash, beat New Zealand by 4 wickets in final T20I

NAPIER : Pakistan have avoided a series whitewash and defeated New Zealand by four wicketsRead More

  • Pak vs NZ: Pakistan need 174 runs to win in final T20I against New Zealand

  • Misbah confident others will step up in Babar’s absence

  • Premier League: Everton’s Ancelotti relishes ‘top performance’ following Arsenal triumph

  • Pak vs NZ: New Zealand pummel Pakistan, win second T20 and series

  • Shahid Afridi joins Lahore Qalandars for T10 League

  • Fawad, Rohail’s outstanding centuries flatten New Zealand A

  • India slump to lowest ever score as Australia clinch first Test

  • Pak vs NZ: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in first T20I

    • Comments are Closed