PM Imran Khan attends passing out parade of police recruits

| December 23, 2020
ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan has paid a visit to Police Lines Headquarters in Islamabad where he attended the 33rd passing out parade of police recruits.

Upon his arrival of the police headquarters, a smartly turned out contingent of 11,000 personnel presented a general salute to PM Khan.

It is the first time in the history for any premier to witness the passing out parade of police recruits. PM Imran Khan was accompanied by Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed. Secretary Interior and foreign diplomats have also attended the event.

During his visit, the premier laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. PM Khan will also address the police recruits at the Police Lines Headquarters.

