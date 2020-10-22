Visit of Bosnian President to Pak postponed: FO

Indian leadership must not underestimate the resolve of Pakistani nation as well as the capacity, professionalism and the level of preparedness of our battle hardened Armed Forces

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson on Thursday said that the visit of the President of Bosnia has been postponed for now and new dates shall be announced soon.

This was stated by Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri while responding to a question during his weekly news briefing in Islamabad.

The Bosnian president was due to visit Pakistan on October 21, however due to some reasons the visit has been postponed. Bosnian newspaper had published a number of articles about illegal Pakistanis going to Bosnia and then sneaking into neighboring countries.

The spokesman added any misadventure by India in Gilgit-Baltistan or Azad Jammu and Kashmir will invite a full spectrum response by it.

The Spokesperson said the Indian leadership must not underestimate the resolve of Pakistani nation as well as the capacity, professionalism and the level of preparedness of our battle hardened Armed Forces.

He said the entire nation stands absolutely united against any ill designs by India.

Zahid Hafeez said our advice to India would be to peacefully resolve disputes with the neighbours, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, for lasting peace in South Asia.

Responding to another question, the Spokesperson said we have seen the malicious and fabricated news reports and propaganda campaign in some sections of the Indian mainstream and social media, planting baseless stories about Pakistan.

He said such attempts by the Indian media on the behest of the Pakistan-obsessed BJP-RSS regime are reflective of a particular, though familiar, mindset. Needless to say that Indian media continues to hit new lows.

The Spokesperson said India cannot wash away the truth about its own gross and systematic human rights violations in IIOJK and unabated anti-minorities policies and actions through peddling fake news and running its propaganda machinery overtime.

The Spokesperson said over 800 million people in India are considered as poors, making the largest poor population anywhere in the world. He said India needs to focus on socio-economic development of its people instead of blindly pursuing its dangerous strategic ambitions.