Bangladesh HC meets FS

| October 22, 2020
ISLAMABAD: High Commissioner-designate of Bangladesh to Pakistan Ruhul Alam Siddique called on Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood in Islamabad today.

Underlining the historic and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh, the Foreign Secretary underscored importance of close cooperative relations. He extended his best wishes to the High Commissioner-designate in the important mission.

