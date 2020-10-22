Bangladesh HC meets FS
DNA
ISLAMABAD: High Commissioner-designate of Bangladesh to Pakistan Ruhul Alam Siddique called on Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood in Islamabad today.
Underlining the historic and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh, the Foreign Secretary underscored importance of close cooperative relations. He extended his best wishes to the High Commissioner-designate in the important mission.
« Visit of Bosnian President to Pak postponed: FO (Previous News)
(Next News) Students are our leaders of tomorrow, says Qasim Suri »
Related News
Bangladesh HC meets FS
DNA ISLAMABAD: High Commissioner-designate of Bangladesh to Pakistan Ruhul Alam Siddique called on Foreign SecretaryRead More
Pak, EU agree to boost cooperation
The EU Ambassador briefed the Chairman Senate about the development cooperation which is acting asRead More
Comments are Closed