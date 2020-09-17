Virgin Atlantic Flights from Pakistan on Sale Now

Islamabad September 17,2020:-Virgin Atlantic is delighted to announce that flights from Pakistan to London Heathrow and Manchester are on sale now with return Economy fares starting from PKR 103,600/-per person, Premium from PKR 154,500/-and Upper Class from PKR 353,100/-.

Flying three new routes from Lahore to London Heathrow, Islamabad to London Heathrow, as well as from Islamabad to Manchester, subject to applicable regulatory approvals; these new services will operate on one of Virgin Atlantic’s newest, most fuel efficient aircraft, the 787-9 boasting31 Upper Class suites,35 Premium and 192 Economy seats.

These new services will open up over 290,000 seats between Pakistan and the UK annually whilst also offering seamless, speedy connections and a consistent long-haul onboard experience for customers travelling from Pakistan to onwards destinations throughout North America, including New York JFK, Los Angeles, Washington, Boston and San Francisco via London Heathrow. Connections to European destinations will also be available through code share and interline partners.

Alex McEwan, Commercial Manager – Pakistan, Virgin Atlantic commented, ‘’ We are excited to open bookings for our first ever flights to Pakistan. This is a great opportunity to offer travellers from Pakistan even more choice when they travel to UK and connect to USA, experiencing our award winning service on one of our newest aircraft –787 Dream liner. Pakistan is one of the largest foreign-born populations within the UK and our flights will offer the opportunity to visit and reunite with friends and relatives. Alongside our Lahore and Islamabad services to London, the Manchester to Islamabad service is very exciting as it is our first route in Asia from Manchester.’’

Virgin Atlantic will also offer a fast, efficient cargo service presenting new opportunities for companies looking to export and import goods such as fresh produce and textiles between prime markets in the UK and US, and Pakistan.

Flights from Pakistan are on sale now. For further information or to book visit www.virginatlantic.com.

Islamabad to Manchester

Frequency: Four times a week (Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat) starting on 11th December 2020

Timings: ISB – MAN – VS363 – 03:30 / 07:00

MAN – ISB – VS362 –12:35 / 01:00

Fare: Return Economy fares start from PKR 103,600/-per person, Premium from PKR 154,500/-, and Upper Class from PKR 353,100/-

Lahore to London Heathrow

Frequency: Four times a week (Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat) starting on 14th December 2020

Timings: LHE – LHR – VS365 – 13:25 / 17:00

LHR – LHE – VS364 – 21:50 / 10:20

Fare: Return Economy fares start from PKR 115,100/-per person, Premium from PKR 184,100/- and Upper Class from PKR 364,600/-

Islamabad to London Heathrow

Frequency: Three times a week (Tue, Thu, Sun) starting on 13th December 2020

Timings: ISB – LHR – VS379 – 03:30 / 07:00

LHR – ISB – VS378 – 12:30 / 01:00

Fare: Return Economy fares start from PKR 115,400/- per person, Premium from PKR 184,800and Upper Class from PKR 364,900/-

