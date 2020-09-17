Volume of construction work performed in Uzbekistan makes up 55.5 trillion soums

Tashkent, Uzbekistan : The volume of construction work performed in Uzbekistan made up 55.5 trillion soums, and the growth rate in relation to the corresponding period of 2019 reached 6.5%.

It is known that the volume of construction work is formed according to their composition, carried out by large construction organizations, small enterprises and micro-firms, as well as by the informal sector.

Construction work is carried out by organizations of state and non-state forms of ownership.

As of 1 September 2020, the number of enterprises and organizations in the construction sector reached 39.5 thousand units and, compared to the same period of last year, it increased by 4,200 units.

The main factor in the growth in the number of construction enterprises and organizations was the increase in specialized works by 6.6% (their share of the total number is 58.0%); in the construction of civilian facilities, the number of enterprises and organizations increased by 21.6% (the share of them of the total number is 9.5%), in the construction of buildings and structures – by 19.4% (the share of their total number reached 32.5%).

The volume of construction work carried out by large construction organizations in January-August 2020 made up 14.88 trillion soums. Compared to 2019, in the period under review, the growth rate of construction work made up 27.2%, and their share in the total volume increased by 4.3% and made up 26.8%.

The volume of construction work performed by small enterprises and microfirms, in comparison with other organizations, decreased in January-August 2020, their share made up 55.7% of the total volume, which is 1.6% less if compared with the same period of last year. Thus, the volume of construction work performed by them made up 30.91 trillion soums and, in relation to January-August 2019, the growth rate reached 3.7%

The share of construction work in the informal sector made up 17.5%, or 9.71 trillion soums.

Construction work in the country as a whole, carried out by state organizations, reached 2.24 trillion soums, the volume of construction work performed by non-governmental organizations made up 53.25 trillion soums, and their share is 4.0% and 96.0% respectively.

A significant part of the work was carried out in January-August 2020 for the construction of new buildings and structures. Thus, 70.7% of the total volume of construction work, or 39.26 trillion soums, were directed to the creation of new production facilities in the economy, housing and communal services and other social facilities.

Large construction organizations carried out construction work on new construction for 13.22 trillion soums, or 33.7% of their total volume.

Small enterprises and micro-firms carried out construction work on new construction for 17.64 trillion soums, or 45.0% of their total volume.

In the informal sector, construction work on new construction was carried out for 8.39 trillion soums, or 21.4% of their total volume.

The share in the total volume of construction work performed by large construction organizations in the total structure of buildings and structures made up 26.2% and, compared to January-August 2019, increased by 6.2% points.

The share of small enterprises and micro-firms in this type of activity, compared to January-August 2019, decreased by 2.1% points and made up 49.8%.

The share of the informal sector, compared to January-August 2019, decreased by 4.1% points and made up 24.0%.

The specific weight of the volume of construction work carried out by large construction organizations for the construction of civil facilities made up 37.7% and increased by 1.9% compared to January-August 2019

Also, the share of small enterprises and micro-firms in the construction of facilities was 62.2% (decrease by 1.7%), and the informal sector – 0.1% (decrease by 0.2%).

In the total volume of specialized construction work, the share of large construction organizations decreased by 2.8 percentage points and made up 17.2%, as a result of which the share of small enterprises and micro-firms reached 82.8% (an increase of 2.8 percentage points).

The highest share in the total volume of work on the construction of buildings and structures in January-August of this year was noted in Jizzakh region (83.0% of the total volume of construction in this region, or 1 622.6 billion soums), Ferghana region (78.4 % of the total volume of construction in this region, or 2 454.5 billion soums), Navoi region (76.7% of the total volume of construction in this region, or 2 039.2 billion soums).

The highest share in the total volume of work on the construction of civilian facilities in January-August of this year was noted in Surkhandarya (26.3% of the total volume of construction in this region, or 789.4 billion soums), Syrdarya (24.3% of total volume of construction in this region, or 331.8 billion soums) and Khorezm (22.0% of the total volume of construction in this region, or 406.9 billion soums) regions.

The highest share in the total volume of specialized construction work in January-August 2020 was noted in the city of Tashkent (21.3% of the total volume of construction work in this region, or 2.47 trillion soums), Namangan (18.4% of the total the volume of construction work in this region, or 508.7 billion soums) of the region and the Republic of Karakalpakstan (16.8% of the total volume of construction work in this region, or 427.9 billion soums).