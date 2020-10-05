Uzbekistan to introduce energy management system

Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and energy management systems (EMS) will be introduced into the electricity sector of Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Energy said.

This project is being implemented in accordance with the program “Digital Uzbekistan – 2030”, developed as part of the presidential decree “On measures for the widespread introduction of the digital economy and e-government” dated April 28, 2020, and the state program “Year of Development of Science, Education and Digital Economy”.

The goal of the project is to create a modern automated dispatching system for managing the electric power sector, its implementation is scheduled for 2020-2024. The investment project worth $90 million will be financed by the World Bank.

“The implementation of this project will make it possible to manage the electric power sector with the help of innovative solutions and modern digital technologies,” said Feruz Kurbanov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC National Electricity Networks of Uzbekistan. “Moreover, through the use of energy-saving technologies in power transmission lines, it is envisaged to reduce energy losses in the system, online analysis of emergency situations, and increase the reliability and quality of power supply with the help of a modern integrated automated control system. Within the framework of the project, it is also planned to train and improve the qualifications of young specialists in developed countries”.

Work on the development of a technical-economic basis and tender documents for the implementation of supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and energy management systems (EMS) in JSC National Electric Networks of Uzbekistan will be carried out in conjunction with the EDF-CIST company, selected through international tenders (Électricité de France – France).