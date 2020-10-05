Digital Technologies Training Center opens in Amudarya District of Karakalpakstan

Tashkent — In accordance with the third direction of the Five initiatives put forward by the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan – creating conditions for the wide and effective use of computer technologies by the population and youth, attracting young people to entrepreneurship in the field of information technology by the Ministry for the Development of Information Technologies and Communications of the Republic of Uzbekistan, in cooperation with state authorities, work continues on the creation of digital technology training centers throughout the republic.

Digital Technologies Training Center was opened in Amudarya district of the Republic of Karakalpakstan.

Deputy Minister for Development of Information Technologies and Communications Kakhramon Yuldashev took part in the opening of the training center in Amudarya district.

The training center is equipped with modern computer technology. Here, for local youth, courses will be organized to teach the basics of digital and computer technologies, e-commerce, programming, and robotics.

In the Digital Technologies Training Center, it is planned to attract more than 17 thousand students of grades 5-11, studying in regional schools, to the courses, and improve the qualifications of employees of enterprises and organizations in the field of ICT.

In addition, work will also be carried out to implement the megaproject “One Million Uzbek coders”. Currently, over 1900 people have registered on this platform in the Republic of Karakalpakstan. In the Amu Darya region, 132 people were registered, of whom 30 successfully completed the courses and received certificates.

For reference, according to the plan approved by the Ministry for the Development of Information Technologies and Communications, at present, Digital Technology Training Centers have been opened and operate in the Republic of Karakalpakstan in the city of Nukus, Muynak, Beruniy, Kanlikul and Ellikala districts.