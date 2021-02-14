Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Uzbekistan eyeing 1.7 million foreign tourists in 2021

| February 14, 2021
000

TASHKENT – This year, Uzbekistan has to attract 1.7 million foreign tourists, President Shavkat Miriziyoyev instructed at the Feb. 10 government meeting.

“As part of the state program, Aziz Abdukhakimov and his complex are in charge to fulfill of 12 instructions,” he said.

Mirziyoyev said that this year there were plans to attract 1.7 million foreign and 7.5 million local tourists.

The President also instructed the Minister of Transport Ilham Makhkamov to revise the air ticket prices.

“We need to reconsider pricing again. Given the current situation, people will stop flying,” concluded the head of state.

