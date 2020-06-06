Uzbek President pays visit to Uz-Segang

Tashkent, Uzbekistan , JUNE 6 — The Head of the state got acquainted with the activities of Uz-Segang joint venture in Tashlak district of Ferghana region.

About 20 fruit, vegetable and viticulture clusters were created in 6 specialized districts of Fergana region. This year they plan to produce 288 thousand tons of products and export 120 thousand tons. For this, there are refrigerated warehouses with a capacity of more than 330 thousand tons, 25 logistics centers and 90 processing enterprises.

Uz-Segang is capable of processing and exporting 16 thousand tons of agricultural products per year. A modern logistics center worth 100 billion UZS has been created here, which is equipped with advanced technologies from Italy, Turkey, South Korea and China.

So, according to Italian ICEOL technology, cherries are sorted and packaged by color and size. The line is capable of detecting and isolating defective fruits with a laser.

The South Korean SNP line sorts pomegranates in the same way, showing which fruits have not ripened or started to rot. This contributes to gaining customer confidence and supplying only selected products to the market. The company’s products have Global G.A.P. international certificate.

This year, products worth US$20 million will be exported to China, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, Russia and Kazakhstan. 250 young men and women work here.

The President paid special attention to the issue of a constant supply of raw materials to the enterprise. He gave instructions on cooperation with local gardens and organization of new gardens and laboratories.