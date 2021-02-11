TLP defers its protest
Ansar Bhatti
ISLAMABAD: The Tehreek-e- Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has deferred its protest in Islamabad, which was scheduled to take place in the month of February.
According to Prime Minister office sources, the TLP has rescheduled its protest till April 2021 after it was assured that govt will look into its demands.
The TLP had announced protest in Islamabad to condemn French president remarks and sketches of Holy Prophet.
The TLP has also been demanding expulsion of the French ambassador.
Related News
TLP defers its protest
Ansar Bhatti ISLAMABAD: The Tehreek-e- Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has deferred its protest in Islamabad,Read More
Govt stop discrimination, allow dining in restaurants: Athar Chawla demanded
Karachi : Athar Sultan Chawla, Vice President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & IndustryRead More
Comments are Closed