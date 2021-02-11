Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

TLP defers its protest

| February 11, 2021
Ansar Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: The Tehreek-e- Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has deferred its protest in Islamabad, which was scheduled to take place in the month of February.

According to Prime Minister office sources, the TLP has rescheduled its protest till April 2021 after it was assured that govt will look into its demands.

The TLP had announced protest in Islamabad to condemn French president remarks and sketches of Holy Prophet.

The TLP has also been demanding expulsion of the French ambassador.

 

