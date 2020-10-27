US dollar gains 13 paisa in interbank market

KARACHI, OCT 27 (DNA) – The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed a decrease of 13 Paisa in interbank on Tuesday and traded at Rs166.95 against Rs166.82 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs163.5 and Rs166 respectively. The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro remained stable and closed at Rs182.37.

The Japanese yen appreciated by 01 paisa to close at Rs1.55 whereas an increase of 97 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs209.73 as compared to its last closing of Rs208.77.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham appreciated by 04 Paisas each and closed at Rs44.40 and Rs45.45 respectively. = DNA

