Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

US dollar gains 13 paisa in interbank market

| October 27, 2020
24

KARACHI, OCT 27 (DNA) – The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed a decrease of 13 Paisa in interbank on Tuesday and traded at Rs166.95 against Rs166.82 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs163.5 and Rs166 respectively. The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro remained stable and closed at Rs182.37.

The Japanese yen appreciated by 01 paisa to close at Rs1.55 whereas an increase of 97 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs209.73 as compared to its last closing of Rs208.77.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham appreciated by 04 Paisas each and closed at Rs44.40 and Rs45.45 respectively. = DNA

===========================

BUSINESS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

24

US dollar gains 13 paisa in interbank market

KARACHI, OCT 27 (DNA) – The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed aRead More

24

Gold price reaches all-time high of Rs100,400 in Pakistan

KARACHI, OCT 27 (DNA) – Gold price reached an all-time high of Rs100,400 in Pakistan onRead More

  • FPCCI urges OGRA to revoke increase in Gas price

  • Govt policies boost confidence in business community: FPCCI

  • Punjab increases wheat quota to flour mills for stabilising price

  • Hashoo Group, Faysal Bank Limited join hands for a national cause

  • FPCCI’s entire media committee resign in protest

  • Dr Murtaza Mughal resigns from FPCCI

  • Pakistan Railways to hand over eight trains to private sector

  • WB vows to support Pakistan

    • Comments are Closed