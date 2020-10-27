Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Dr Faisal warns of new restrictions in light of increasing cases, deaths

| October 27, 2020
24

ISLAMABAD, OCT 27 – SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has said that due to growing number of cases and deaths in the country, the imposition of more restrictions was becoming “unavoidable”.

Addressing a press conference, the premier’s aide said that the number of daily cases as well as deaths has increased over the past few days along with the country’s positivity rate.

“It is clear that as a nation we are not taking the precautions that we should in order to curb the spread of this virus,” he said and added that the government’s approach would be to “tackle this from a local level”. The SAPM said that government may impose new restrictions or introduce more strictness in the imposition of existing ones.

The matter was under discussion in the National Command and Operation Centre and guidelines would be announced after talks with provincial governments, he said.

HEALTH, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

24

Dr Faisal warns of new restrictions in light of increasing cases, deaths

ISLAMABAD, OCT 27 – SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has said that due to growingRead More

coronavirus-8

Six more die of coronavirus, 773 test positive in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: As many as 773 new cases of the coronavirus were reported across the countryRead More

  • 707 more people test positive for coronavirus, 3 die

  • Pakistan reports 832 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

  • Coronavirus claims 13 more lives in Pakistan

  • 10 more coronavirus deaths, 736 fresh cases reported in 24 hours

  • Five more die of coronavirus, 440 test positive in 24 hours

  • Sixteen Pakistanis die of coronavirus in past 24 hours

  • Coronavirus claims life of doctor in Karachi

  • Minister holds past govts responsible for increase in medicine prices

    • Comments are Closed