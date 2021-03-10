Universities to go online for two weeks

ISLAMABAD, MAR 10 (DNA) – Following the announcement by the Government for Spring holidays in academic institutions in the selected cities due to recent upsurge in Covid-19 cases, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has clarified that all universities shall continue to operate as per guidelines issued earlier except for the universities and higher education institutions (HEIs) in the following cities: Faisalabad, Lahore, Multan, Sialkot, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

All universities and HEIs in the above-mentioned cities shall remain closed for physical attendance during March 15-28, 2021.

However, academic activities will continue online during this period. Moreover, on-going and pre-scheduled exams can be conducted as planned with complete observance of Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

Universities are advised to ensure strict observance of the Covid-19 minimum health and safety protocols i.e., thermal scanning, wearing facemasks, social distancing, availability and regular use of sanitizers and disinfection of buildings. In addition, Universities are advised to seek further guidance, if required from the Chair or the provincial/regional members of the Covid-19 Oversight Committee or email at mgbhatti@hec.gov.pk.=DNA

