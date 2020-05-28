Uncertainty looms over T20 World Cup in Australia
DUBAI, MAY 28 (DNA) – The men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled this October but due to the coronavirus pandemic it seems unlikely that it will take place.
The ICC board has held a meeting to come up with an alternative that doesn’t clash with other scheduled tournaments.=DNA
========
« Chicken now costs Rs400 per kg in Quetta (Previous News)
Related News
919 new coronavirus cases swell Punjab’s tally to 22,037
919 new coronavirus cases have emerged in Punjab, taking the total number of infections acrossRead More
India responsible of tensions with China, regional countries: AJK president
MUZAFFARABAD, May 28, (DNA) : The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood KhanRead More
Comments are Closed