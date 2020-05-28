Chicken now costs Rs400 per kg in Quetta

Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

QUETTA, MAY 28  = The price of chicken is Quetta has increased significantly. It nows costs Rs400 per kilogramme, residents said Thursday.

Many people complained that they can’t purchase chicken at his rate. Most shops are charging between Rs400 to Rs420 per kg, said a customer.

The shopkeepers, on the other hand, have said that they had to increase the prices because of lack of supply.

The meat previously used to cost Rs250 per kg.

