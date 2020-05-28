Chicken now costs Rs400 per kg in Quetta
QUETTA, MAY 28 = The price of chicken is Quetta has increased significantly. It nows costs Rs400 per kilogramme, residents said Thursday.
Many people complained that they can’t purchase chicken at his rate. Most shops are charging between Rs400 to Rs420 per kg, said a customer.
The shopkeepers, on the other hand, have said that they had to increase the prices because of lack of supply.
The meat previously used to cost Rs250 per kg.
« Saqlain Mushtaq to head PCB’s International Player Development division (Previous News)
(Next News) Uncertainty looms over T20 World Cup in Australia »
Related News
919 new coronavirus cases swell Punjab’s tally to 22,037
919 new coronavirus cases have emerged in Punjab, taking the total number of infections acrossRead More
India responsible of tensions with China, regional countries: AJK president
MUZAFFARABAD, May 28, (DNA) : The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood KhanRead More
Comments are Closed