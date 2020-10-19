Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

UNAMA Head Deborah Lyons meets Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary

| October 19, 2020
ISLAMABAD, The UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Deborah Lyons met the Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood in Islamabad on Monday.

In the meeting held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, the foreign secretary reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the Afghan peace process and commitment to foster closer bilateral relations with Afghanistan.

Sohail Mahmood underlined that the International Community must remain economically engaged for the reconstruction and development of the war-torn Afghanistan.

The UNAMA Head Deborah Lyons arrived in Islamabad on Sunday for meetings with senior Pakistani officials to discuss developments in Afghanistan and the regional cooperation.

