Ulemas-Mashaykh committed to keep check on misuse of blasphemy law: Ashrafi

DNA

ISLAMABAD, DEC 15 – Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Special Aide to Prime Minister on Interreligious Harmony and Middle East has said that minorities living in Pakistan are not second class citizens. Rights and privileges, which Constitution of Pakistan has defined for minorities should be acknowledged by everyone.

He said, youths will also be made part of Interfaith Harmony Councils along with Religious scholars.

While addressing Provincial Youth Conference, which held here on Tuesday in aegis of Diocese of Peshawar, Church of Pakistan in Islamabad, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that Islam is a religion of peace, security and moderation and everyone in the country should play their respective role for development and prosperity of the country.

He said that forceful conversions and underage marriages issues are being probed case to case. Daughters of minorities are as respected and honoured as other daughters of the nation.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that Blasphemy Law is protector of humanity and Ulemas-Mashaykh will play their effective and influenced role to keep check on misuse of blasphemy law in the country.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi underlined that in the making of Pakistan, minorities also played very key role and Constitution of Pakistan has categorically defined rights for majority and minorities’ populace in the country.

Islamic Shariah urges on Muslim majority to take care of the Minorities living in Muslim state.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that non-Muslim youths don’t need to be disturbed as Prime Minister Imran khan has announced to address all prevailing issues of minorities on priority.

He said that US State Department enlisted Pakistan among countries violating Religious freedom, which is against ground realities, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi adding that we invite US Commission for Religious Freedom to visit Pakistan and we will make them witness the realities on Religious freedom in Pakistan.

US, Europe, Britain and other countries should not affect from baseless propaganda against Pakistan.

The world Leadership should look into Indian atrocities at minorities in India .

French President Emmanuel Macron by supporting the elements making sacriligeous caricatures spoiled all endeavours on account of interfaith dialogue and interfaith harmony.

Pakistan has demanded to ensure legislation at world level for sanctity of all the Heavenly Religions, prophets and heavenly scriptures and OIC has also endorsed all these efforts of Pakistan.

While talking to media following the conference, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that opposition should come for dialogues on the issues of extremism, terrorism, inflation, corruption and electoral reforms.

Nawaz Sharif Government did not fall through protests and sit-ins of Imran khan, similarly Imran khan Government should not be dethroned through longmarch and sit-in protests.

Responding to a question, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that language being used in PDM processions is completely against our moral, religious and political values.

Achakzai should seek apology on his accusations. Nation knows very well who is traitor and who is allied of the enemies of Pakistan, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.