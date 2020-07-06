Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

UKPCCI appreciates Service of Sheikh Tariq

| July 6, 2020
Press Release UKPCCI appreciates Service of Sheikh Tariq - editor.dnanews@gmail.com - Gmail - Google Chrome

Amjad khan, President UKPPCI has recently appreciated the services of Sheikh Tariq via letter written to President FPCCI. Sheikh Tariq is Director of Pakistan UK Business Council of FPCCI and working hard for the promotion of trade and investment among the Pakistan and UK. They also appreciated the assistance provided by him in formulating various delegations of Pakistan for UK. UKPCCI indicated that Sheikh Tariq is a real asset of Pakistan.

UK is one of the major trading partner of Pakistan and third largest destinations of Pakistan’s Export. Bilateral Trade between both nations stood £2.04 Billion and is in favour of Pakistan. Pakistan’s is also a major recipient of UK Foreign Direct Investment in telecommunication, information technology, as well as investment in agriculture, health, higher education, skill development and social sector.

Her Majesty Queen of Britain’s HM Revenue & Customs has also registered Sheikh Muhammad Tariq, renowned Businessmen of Pakistan and Pakistani National Custom Agents for filing of custom declaration service from January 2021. After completion of BREXIT transition period, additional more than 250 millions custom declaration will be filed and processed.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Imran-Khan-3

PM Imran Khan holds video conference with DG WHO

DNA ISLAMABAD, JUL 6 – Prime Minister Imran Khan held a video conference with DirectorRead More

Press Release UKPCCI appreciates Service of Sheikh Tariq - editor.dnanews@gmail.com - Gmail - Google Chrome

UKPCCI appreciates Service of Sheikh Tariq

Amjad khan, President UKPPCI has recently appreciated the services of Sheikh Tariq via letter written toRead More

  • JS Bank crosses Rs. 400 billion in deposits

  • ICCI greets new FBR Chairman

  • Agri sector facing enormous problems, challenges

  • 114 Indian nationals to be repatriated via Wagah border on July 9

  • CPEC, a parallel world order focusing on economic cooperation, development: Masood

  • Fawad Ch. offers full support to COMSATS activities

  • Specialized committee meeting of trade facilitation of ECO-CCI held via video link

  • Bandhay ek dour se takes twitter by storm just after its second episode!

    • Comments are Closed