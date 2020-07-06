JS Bank crosses Rs. 400 billion in deposits

DNA

Islamabad, 6th July, 2020: JS Bank, one of the fastest growing financial institutions in Pakistan, recorded another milestone with its deposit base reaching the Rs 400 billion (approx. USD 2.3 Billion) mark.

Acknowledged as one of Pakistan’s largest SME banks and mortgage providers offering diverse individual and institutional banking solutions; JS Bank has been recognized by the State Bank of Pakistan as the best performer under the Rozgar Refinance Scheme, a concessional credit scheme for SME’s that ensure zero job layoffs. The Bank is also driving entrepreneurship amongst women and differently abled persons through provision of targeted lending facilities.

Earlier this year, JS Bank won ‘Best Bank for SMEs’ and ‘Best Bank for CSR’ awards at the Asiamoney Awards 2020, as well as the Best Bank for SME (Pakistan) at the Asian Banking and Finance Awards.

“Deposit growth is a key indicator of customer confidence and financial stability”, said Basir Shamsie, President and CEO – JS Bank. “It is the support and patronage of our clients that has enabled us to scale so rapidly despite our relatively short time in the market.”

Growing from strength to strength, the bank’s continuous rise in deposit base and accounts, reflects highest standards of service and satisfaction experienced by an ever-increasing customer base.

Committed towards its role as a catalyst towards the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, the Bank hopes to continue this journey of impact by providing a variety of innovative conventional and digital solutions in the years ahead.