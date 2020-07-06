Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PM Imran Khan holds video conference with DG WHO

| July 6, 2020
Imran-Khan-3
DNA
ISLAMABAD, JUL 6 – Prime Minister Imran Khan held a video conference with Director General World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom.
While noting progress made by Pakistan in containing the spread of virus, WHO appreciated the steps taken by the Government of Pakistan in fighting the pandemic.
The Prime Minister appreciated the support extended by WHO  to the international community including Pakistan  to fight COVID-19.
The Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan’s strategy of deploying scientific and data driven interventions as well as rapid upgrades of health care facilities,  all while attempting to a maintain a balance between life and livelihood that has yielded positive results with a current downward trajectory in the spread of pandemic.
The Prime Minister observed that travel restrictions imposed by developed countries in the wake of COVID-19 can further exacerbate economic difficulties of developing countries struggling to mitigate adverse economic impact of the pandemic. He called upon WHO to play its role in engaging member states to remove COVID-19 related travel restrictions for Pakistan and other developing countries and to work towards a data driven system of non discriminatory travel rules.
Dr. Tedros Adhanom stated that WHO was working to suggest COVID-19 related travel guidelines to help the international community in making these decisions.
PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Imran-Khan-3

PM Imran Khan holds video conference with DG WHO

DNA ISLAMABAD, JUL 6 – Prime Minister Imran Khan held a video conference with DirectorRead More

Press Release UKPCCI appreciates Service of Sheikh Tariq - editor.dnanews@gmail.com - Gmail - Google Chrome

UKPCCI appreciates Service of Sheikh Tariq

Amjad khan, President UKPPCI has recently appreciated the services of Sheikh Tariq via letter written toRead More

  • JS Bank crosses Rs. 400 billion in deposits

  • ICCI greets new FBR Chairman

  • Agri sector facing enormous problems, challenges

  • 114 Indian nationals to be repatriated via Wagah border on July 9

  • CPEC, a parallel world order focusing on economic cooperation, development: Masood

  • Fawad Ch. offers full support to COMSATS activities

  • Specialized committee meeting of trade facilitation of ECO-CCI held via video link

  • Bandhay ek dour se takes twitter by storm just after its second episode!

    • Comments are Closed