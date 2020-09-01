UK Pakistan Online Investment Forum on 3rd Sep : Javed Malik

DNA

DUBAI, SEPT 1 – Chairman UK Pakistan Business Council & Former Ambassador Javed Malik has said that UKPBC will be organizing the Pakistan Trade and Investment Forum on Zoom in an effort to highlight the business, trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan and to create opportunities for overseas Pakistanis to more effectively participate in the economic development of Pakistan, especially in the aftermath of the Corona Pandemic.

Governor Punjab Chaudhary Sarwar, and Chairman Board of Investment and Trade Punjab, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas have confirmed their participation on the online event which will be held on 3rd September.

Javed Malik said that, overseas Pakistani businessmen are keen to actively support Pakistan and and the government should take advantage of this positive sentiment and develop a strategy that provides one window operation for Overseas Pakistanis who want to invest in Pakistan, and UK Pakistan Business Council will be pleased to support and assist in this initiative as it could contribute to further expand Pakistan’s trade with UK and Europe.

While highlighting the role of the UK Pakistan Business Council, Javed Malik said that UKPBC is an independent and non political organization that brings together overseas Pakistanis from UK and other countries who are dedicated towards contributing in expanding and enhancing the economic, cultural and trade ties between UK and Pakistan.

He said that successful British Pakistanis are an asset which can be positively utilized and they can play a vital role in highlighting Pakistan’s investment opportunities globally. He said UKPBC is keen to collaborate with the Pakistan Board of Investment as well as provincial boards of investments of all provinces to support them in their efforts to engage with international businessmen from UK and around the world.

Javed Malik thanked Governor Punjab and Chairman Punjab Board of Investment and Trade for participating in the Forum on 3rd September, as well as Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Chairman PBIT who will address the forum alongwith President UK Chapter of UKPBC, Mr Saleem Sheikh & President Pakistan Chapter, Mr. Khursheed Barlas. Overseas Pakistanis from UK, Europe and other countries will participate in the Forum which aims to further enhance the trade and investment opportunities between Pakistan and United Kingdom.

Javed Malik called upon the government to review its policy related to engaging with overseas Pakistanis and expand its scope to create a special mechanism that facilitates and assists Overseas Pakistanis who want to invest and do business in Pakistan, and to also address the problems that are faced by many overseas Pakistanis who want to do business or invest in Pakistan. DNA

