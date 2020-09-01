Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

AIOU extends admissions date; Autumn 2019 results announced

| September 1, 2020
0

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 1 (DNA) – Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended fee depositing date for admissions in matric, intermediate (FA), and Dars-e-Nizami programmes being offered in the current semester i.e., Autumn 2020 semester.

Designated bank branches will accept admission fee with late fee charges of Rs. 500/ from tomorrow today (Wednesday) till September 15, 2020. Both fresh and continuing students can avail this opportunity.

Meanwhile the Examination Department of the University has informed that results of 90 % of programmes offered in Autumn 2019 semester including BS, B Ed and post graduate programmes. These results can be downloaded from the university website www.aiou.edu.pk.

Moreover, results of the remaining programs are being compiled and would be announced soon. Final examinations of these programmes were conducted according to the federal government and HEC’s ‘End Term Assessment’ policy. =DNA

