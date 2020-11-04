Twitter, Facebook push back on Trump’s election posts

Facebook and Twitter faced tests of the rules they announced to handle premature claims of victory in the United States election as they flagged some of President Donald Trump’s comments on the vote, which remained too close to call.

Twitter hid a Trump tweet that said “we are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election” behind a label that said it was potentially misleading and restricted users’ ability to share the post.

Facebook also added a label to the same post that said “final results may be different from initial vote counts as ballot counting will continue for days or weeks”.