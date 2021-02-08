Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Turkish foreign minister to begin Gulf tour Tuesday

| February 8, 2021
ANKARA, FEB 8: The Turkish foreign minister will embark on a three-day Gulf tour on Tuesday for official visits to Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.

According to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Monday, Mevlut Cavusoglu “will pay official visits to Kuwait, Oman and Qatar on 9-11 February 2021,” and “will hold talks with his counterparts and other high-level authorities” on the occasion of these visits.

“During these meetings, various aspects of our bilateral relations will be reviewed and views on current regional and international issues will be exchanged,” added the statement.

Cavusoglu is also scheduled to meet with Turkish business people operating in those countries.

