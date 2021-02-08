Planning essential for obtaining maximum benefits from tourism: PM

ISLAMABAD, FEB 8 (DNA) – Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Tourism at Islamabad today.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mr. Mahmood Khan, SAPM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari who is also Chairman National Tourism Coordination Board, Advisor to CM Punjab on Tourism Mr. Asif Mehmood, Secretary Cabinet, Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunlkwa & Azad Jammu & Kashmir and MD PTDC, and senior officials. Chief Secretary Sindh, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan joined via video link.

Taking note of the increasing domestic tourism, the Prime Minister emphasized that planning and feasibility on scientific grounds is essential before development of tourist sites in the country. The Prime Minister also underscored the importance of preserving local heritage and environmental protection for tourist sites.

The Prime Minister was briefed regarding planning and feasibilities conducted for development of new tourist sites in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. These sites are located in Salt Range, Potohar Plateau, Districts Swat & Murree and near Gawadar.

*It was also briefed that anti-encroachment drive continues throughout the country. The Prime Minister directed that anti-encroachment drive should continue without any discrimination as there is no one above law.*

The Prime Minister directed that bye-laws and regulations must be notified before start of physical development work on tourist sites in order to ensure cleanliness, environmental protection and prevent illegal land encroachment.

The Prime Minister stated that Pakistan holds great potential for tourism that can be capitalized for revenue generation, employment and promoting heritage.=DNA

