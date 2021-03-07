Turkey welcomes Egypt’s respectful attitude

ANKARA, MAR 7: It is a very important development that Egypt has made a tender on hydrocarbon exploration in the eastern Mediterranean respecting Turkey’s continental shelf limits, the Turkish national defense minister said on Saturday.

“We have many historical and cultural values in common with Egypt. When they are put in use, we consider that there may be different developments in the coming days,” Hulusi Akar said during the Blue Homeland 2021 tactical exercise.

He said Turkey considers works on such agreements and memorandums of understanding with Egypt under the maritime jurisdiction limits that the country declared to the UN.

“In this regard, our Foreign Ministry continues the necessary work in coordination with relevant institutions, organizations, and ministries,” he said, expecting to get positive results from these efforts.

Akar followed the Blue Homeland 2021 activities from the Turkish seismic research vessel Oruç Reis together with high-ranking military officials. He also addressed the personnel in the ships that took part in the exercise via video conference.

“You are not only protecting our rights, concerns, and interests in our seas but also making an important contribution to world peace and stability by waving our flag in all the world’s seas,” Akar said.

Highlighting the importance of these exercises, he thanked all who contributed to the planning and performance of the exercise. The observer day activity of the Blue Homeland ended with a parade at sea.