Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi says Hong Kong electoral system must be improved for stability

| March 7, 2021
BEIJING, MAR 7: The Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, on Sunday said Hong Kong’s electoral system must be improved for long-term stability.

Speaking at his annual news conference, he said during colonial times there was no democracy in Hong Kong, and that China has confidence it will usher in a brighter future for the territory.

