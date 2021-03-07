Govt committed to provide better education facilities to youth: Malik Amin

ATTOCK, MAR 7 (DNA) – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik

Amin Aslam has said that this govt is committed to provide better

education facilities to the youth and for the purpose all possible

steps are being taken.

He said this while addressing the faculty members and students during

his visit to Govt Shuja Khanzada Shaheed Degree College Hazro.

He said that this college was playing a vital role in imparting higher

education to the youth of this area and said that all the problems

faced by this college will be solved on priority.

Malik Amin said that the foundation stone of this college was laid by

his father Malik Muhammad Aslam in 1987 .

Earlier Malik Amin visited different departments of the college.

Malik Amin while talking about the development of the Attock district

said that billions of rupees are being spent on provision of gas

facility to different villages of the district which will benefit

thousand of families .

He said that a new building of regional campus of Allama Iqbal

University will be built in Attock which will provide better education

facilities to more than 14000 students .

Malik Amin said that 45 water filteration plants are being installed

in different areas to provide clean drinking water to the people and

said that to promote sports activities 10 cricket grounds will be

built in this area.=DNA

==========