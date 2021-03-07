Govt committed to provide better education facilities to youth: Malik Amin
ATTOCK, MAR 7 (DNA) – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik
Amin Aslam has said that this govt is committed to provide better
education facilities to the youth and for the purpose all possible
steps are being taken.
He said this while addressing the faculty members and students during
his visit to Govt Shuja Khanzada Shaheed Degree College Hazro.
He said that this college was playing a vital role in imparting higher
education to the youth of this area and said that all the problems
faced by this college will be solved on priority.
Malik Amin said that the foundation stone of this college was laid by
his father Malik Muhammad Aslam in 1987 .
Earlier Malik Amin visited different departments of the college.
Malik Amin while talking about the development of the Attock district
said that billions of rupees are being spent on provision of gas
facility to different villages of the district which will benefit
thousand of families .
He said that a new building of regional campus of Allama Iqbal
University will be built in Attock which will provide better education
facilities to more than 14000 students .
Malik Amin said that 45 water filteration plants are being installed
in different areas to provide clean drinking water to the people and
said that to promote sports activities 10 cricket grounds will be
built in this area.=DNA
==========
Related News
PDM to decide on no-confidence motion against govt: Bilawal
LAHORE, Mar 7 (DNA): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has declared that theRead More
Govt committed to provide better education facilities to youth: Malik Amin
ATTOCK, MAR 7 (DNA) – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik AminRead More
Comments are Closed